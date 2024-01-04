We break the ‘plates’ for luck! (video)

01/04/2024

About:

The Brigade participated in the strategic command and staff exercise “Cossack Will” once more in September 2019 as the main unit, which was utilized during the practical phase.

The fact that the units were outfitted with their own weapons and military hardware marked a significant departure from 2017. The staff demonstrated high skill, tenacity, and the capacity to successfully complete tasks as assigned.

The Brigade received high praise from both the exercise leadership and the command of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the exercise results.

63rd Mechanized Brigade

Source: @63ombr

