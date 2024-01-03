The biggest exchange: 230 Ukrainian defenders returned from Russian captivity (photo, video)

Oleg Davygora18:23, 01/03/24

The majority of those released are men (225), five are women.

Ukraine returned home 230 Ukrainian military and civilians from captivity – this is the largest of all exchanges, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported .

230 defenders are returning home. Among them are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – 130 (including TrO – 14, Navy – 14), National Guard – 55, State Border Service – 38, National Police – 1 and six civilians who were illegally deprived of their liberty.

Among those returned were both those who had official prisoner of war status, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross (182 people), and those Ukrainian military personnel who were considered missing and had the status of “search for a person” (48).

There are 213 privates and sergeants, eleven are officers.

“After grueling months of captivity, in particular, a combat medic from the 36th Marine Brigade returned. While in captivity, she basically spoke Ukrainian. The Russians several times simulated taking her for exchange, but in the end they returned her back to her place of detention. Finally, she will see her relatives and close seven defenders of Zmeiny Island, a musician of a military orchestra, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was deprived of her freedom by the Russians while on maternity leave, national guardsmen who were captured while performing their duties at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, a civilian teacher of the V. Dahl East Ukrainian National University, defenders of Mariupol “, the message said.

© photo Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Dmitry Lubinets

Those released from captivity were met by the head of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, Kirill Budanov, a member of the coordination headquarters, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmitry Lubinets, and the secretary of the headquarters, Dmitry Usov.

“Ours are at home. More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians were returned from Russian captivity. Soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, border guards. Some of the defenders defended Mariupol and Azovstal. Thanks to everyone who, despite all the difficulties brings our people home! Thanks to our defenders! We will do everything to return all our people who are now in Russian captivity,” President Zelensky wrote.

“A difficult exchange after a long pause. This is a result achieved through great efforts of the team. The enemy held captive civilian teachers, as well as a policeman who remained in Mariupol until the last, delivering humanitarian aid to people,” noted the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, “as a result of a complex negotiation process,” 248 Russian military personnel returned to Russia on January 3. The exchange was carried out through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates.

Prisoner exchange – details

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, during his final annual press conference, spoke about the assistance of other countries in the release of captured Ukrainians and commented on the issue of prisoner exchange, noting that “the process is complicated.”

The other day, Politico published an article that reveals how Russia is now using prisoners of war to discredit Kiev.

