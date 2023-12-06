Angela Bachevskaya18:30, 06.12.23

In memes, users joked about the similarity of the traitor’s surname with the name of the kiwi fruit.

Kiva was liquidated in Russia / photo UNIAN

After information about the liquidation of the traitor Ilya Kiva near Moscow, social networks exploded with a huge number of memes and reactions on this occasion.

Thus, the famous blogger Anton Khodza wrote that “a famous rapper was killed in the Moscow region.”

“Ilya Kiva is no longer For Life,” noted Anton Timoshenko.

“How wonderful it is to hear such news on St. Nicholas Day,” “this will be the case with all traitors. Traitors are not loved anywhere,” “a small screw broke the thread,” “Kiva decided to rot on the holiday,” users write.

“Saint Nicholas was somewhat shocked by the desire of the children, but Ilya Kiva, so Kiva,” wrote Vasily Kaminsky.

“Kiva was in intensive care for several months, because “don’t touch it, it’s on the day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Nicholas,” another user joked.

Russian propagandists also did not ignore the liquidation of the traitor: Margarita Simonyan wrote briefly that “Kiva was killed.”

“Kivu was killed in the Moscow region. Kyiv continues his master class in eliminating traitors. And for Ukraine, Kivu was like that. He didn’t belong here either, no matter how hard he tried. The background is too toxic,” wrote “military correspondent” Alexander Kots.

In memes, users joked about the similarity of the traitor’s surname with the name of the kiwi fruit.

Also, the liquidation of Kiva was included in the “summary” of the General Staff.

The traitor did not forget the famous phrase about the “small cog.”



​​

Kiva was also featured on the cover of Time magazine.

Elimination of the traitor Kiva – details

On December 6, Russian propaganda today disseminated information that the traitor to Ukraine Ilya Kiva was found dead in the Moscow region .

UNIAN was told by informed sources in law enforcement agencies that Kiva was liquidated using small arms as part of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...