Russian air attacks in the south of Ukraine drop sharply after Ukrainian Forces down Su-24M bomber

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 3:00:34 PM

The number of flights by Russian military aircraft in the Southern Front has sharply decreased after the Ukrainian Armed Forces downed a Russian Su-24M near Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) in the Black Sea.

According to the Russian Telegram channel “VDB za Chestnost’ i Spravedlivost” (Airborne Troops for Honesty and Justice), associated with the officers of the Russian military grouping “Dnepr”, after the incident, the Russians suspect that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed some foreign long-range air defense systems in the south, which are impossible to evade.

“After yesterday’s tragedy, the number of aircraft flights in the Kherson direction has decreased drastically, as well as the number of KAB strikes (Corrected Air Bombs). Now, the “birdies” operate from much greater distances. This is due to the new air defense systems that the enemy has deployed to the right bank of the Dnipro. Teplinsky (commander of Russian forces in the Kherson direction) was fervently persuading the pilots that it is safe to fly in this area.However, after our Su-24M was shot down near Zmiinyi, no one believes in these tales anymore. There were no volunteers ready to sacrifice themselves and their crews for Teplinsky to keep his seat and receive an order. This is the beginning of the end, my friends,” the Russian war channel writes.

(C)UAWIRE 2023

Like this: Like Loading...