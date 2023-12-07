“They will give amnesty like a cook”: Girkin is afraid that Prigozhin’s fate awaits him

Marta Gichko21:50, 07.12.23

The criminal said that he expected a guilty verdict, but he was even more afraid that he would be killed.

War criminal, top militant of the so-called “DPR” Igor Strelkov-Girkin said that he is waiting for a guilty verdict, but is afraid that he will be removed as the leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

As Girkin said in an interview with Russian journalists, he expects to end up behind bars “for an indefinite period.”

“In general, I view this event as an interesting precedent: after the accusation is made, I have no place left on Earth where I would be recognized as a law-abiding citizen. In the West, I have already been recognized as a terrorist after the verdict of the Hague Tribunal. And in my homeland, apparently, dubious glory awaits me extremist,” Girkin said.

He believes that the case against him was brought against the backdrop of “the growing external and internal instability of Russia, the authorities’ sense of the fragility of their position.”

“My arrest occurred a month after Prigozhin’s rebellion. Most of all, I fear that instead of the usual criminal punishment, I will be “amnestied” in the same way as Prigozhin,” Girkin said.

Let us remind you that today a Russian court left Girkin in custody for another six months.

