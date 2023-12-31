Marijn Markus

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

Dec 31, 2023

📸 Once again, Global #News is siding with 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬

Politico and NY Times show bombed-out #Ukraine

To illustrate the bombings in Belgorod, Russia

☝️ Here, New York Times illustrated the Belgorod strike

With a photo of Ukrainian victims of russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia

💥 While Politico used a photo of bombed building in Odesa, bombed by Russians by the way, to illustrate a questionable situation in Belgorod.

Both are also literally copy / pasting the numbers of casualties

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense

An institution notorious for lying.

This is moral bankruptcy,

And an utter failure of #Journalism

🤯 Mindlessly copy/pasting the 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 from Moscow

Who has repeatedly bombed its own city of Belgorod in the past,

🚀 And now, after Ukraine struck #military factories and storages,

And russian anti-air misfired (again!) and struck civilians,

Moscow seeks to blame Ukraine for it all.

🚨 Just like Russia’s invasions of Poland, Finland and yes even Ukraine in the past, all began with false-flags and claims that the enemy had attacked russian civilians first.

Moscow is world-famous for lying and Blaming the Victim.

All to seek justification for their own aggression.

💣 Fake attacks is literally how Putin rose to power, by arranging the Moscow Bombings and blaming the 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐬 of Chechens.

And just like in Gaza, Syria and so many other places,

By mindlessly repeating the 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 of one side,

As if it were objective fact,

Journalists enable the aggressor to blame the victim.

Communication #Ethics

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Marijn comments on his own post:

We have evidence on photo AND video of russian bombs and missiles striking Belgorod at least THREE TIMES already, In July 2022, and in March & April 2023. I even posted about it. But to no avail. For shame.

Comment from Yana Rudenko:

“Hard to believe that international respected media are doing things how they are doing …”

