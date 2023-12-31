Against China: The United States will reopen the airbase from which nuclear bombings of Japan were carried out

Oleg Davygora00:43, 12/31/23

It is famous for the fact that it was from here that the B-29 Superfortress took off on August 6 and 9, 1945 to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Tensions in the Pacific region between the United States and China have led to the reactivation of the airfield on the island of Tinian, which is located in the Northern Mariana Islands.

It is famous for the fact that it was from here that the B-29 Superfortress took off for the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, writes Defense Express.

Before that, this fairly large air base, called West Field, was used for routine bombing by aircraft of the 58th Bomb Wing of the US Air Force.

And it was truly a huge four-lane air base, 2.6 km (8,500 ft) long, with complete infrastructure that occupied half of the 20 km long island.

But the military operation of this airbase, which was created in less than a year, ceased in 1946, after which it began to be used by civil aviation, and then simply began to be overgrown with jungle and turned into a tourist attraction with the curiosity of two pits that were used to hang nuclear bombs under B-29.

Back in the 70s, the Pentagon wanted to reopen the air base, but abandoned its plans. But now, it seems, the story is coming to a second turn and, as the departmental publication of the US Department of Defense Stars and Stripes writes , the United States has begun clearing this air base from the jungle in order to restore West Field.

About $100 million is allocated for the reconstruction project, of which $26 million will go toward the construction of the runway, $32 million for taxiways and aprons, $46 million for cargo areas, $20 million for fuel storage facilities, and another $4.7 million for technical support facilities. and support. The exact timing of the work has not been announced, but the site will be cleared of jungle until next summer.

And these investments are just part of a much larger program to modernize the network of US air bases throughout the Western Pacific. And this is even taking into account the fact that 180 km south of Tinian is Guam, which is generally the largest strategic US military base in the Pacific Ocean, which also recently underwent reconstruction and restoration of its northern part.

Tensions between the US and China – estimates

Retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, NATO’s former supreme commander in Europe, said China would not be ready for a potential war with the US for “about 10 years”.

Asked whether tensions over territorial disputes in the South China Sea could escalate into another world war, he said the US and its regional allies have a 10-year “grace period” to prepare for a possible war with China.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...