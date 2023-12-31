Russia loses 8 tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 960 soldiers in one day – General Staff

31 december, 2023

During the past 24 hours, 54 combat clashes took place at the front between the Russian forces and Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks in 7 directions and eliminated almost a thousand Russian soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this.

The total combat losses of Russia from 24.02.22 to 31.12.23 were approximately:

personnel – about 359,230 (+960)

tanks ‒ 5977 (+8)

armored personnel vehicles ‒ 11,070 (+17)

artillery systems – 8464 (+30)

MLRS – 943 (+4)

anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 623 (+2)

aircraft – 329 (+0)

helicopters – 324 (+0)

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 6591 (+37)

cruise missiles ‒ 1709 (+1)

warships/boats ‒ 23 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 11,292 (+48)

special equipment ‒ 1268 (+8)

Russians attempt to push Ukrainian forces from their positions in the Kherson direction

According to the General Staff, the operational situation has not changed in the area of the northern Ukrainian border with Belarus.

In the northeastern border area, the Russian army maintains a military presence, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian army.

In the Lyman direction, the AFU fended off 2 attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 9 hostile attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the Russian army, which keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. They steadfastly hold the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. During the past day, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Stepove, Avdiivka, and 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine’s defense forces continued to hold back the Russian enemy in the area of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 8 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the AFU beat back 2 attacks near Priyutne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine’s forces rebuffed 4 adversary attacks west of Verbove and east of Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the Russian troops keep trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Thus, over the past day, Russia carried out more than 13 unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying Russian forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian positions 12 times

The enemy launched a total of 9 missile strikes and 55 air strikes, conducting 79 MLRS attacks on our troop positions and civilian areas. Russian forces deployed Kh-59 guided missiles on Dnipro and Odesa, Iskander missiles on Zaporizhzhia, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv’s central civilian targets.

Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted the Kh-59 guided missile, but unfortunately, civilian casualties resulted from the Russian attacks. Residential buildings, apartments, hotels, hospitals, and other civil infrastructure suffered destruction and damage.

During the night, Russian invaders employed Shahed-136/131 UAVs to attack Ukraine, with Ukrainian defenders successfully neutralizing 21 attack drones.

Air strikes were launched on: Arkhypivka of the Chernihiv region; Tovstodubove, Sumy region; Synkivka, Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nadiya, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Tyahynka and Kherson, Kherson region.

Approximately 150 settlements faced artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

In the past day, Ukrainian aviation targeted 11 areas with concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, along with 3 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces struck 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment, 7 artillery installations, and 3 radio electronic warfare stations.

On the evening of Saturday, December 30, Russian terrorists unleashed Shahed attack UAVs on Ukraine, causing damage to buildings in Kharkiv’s city center.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-loses-8-tanks-30-artillery-systems-and-960-soldiers-in-one-day-afu-general-staff

