Moldovan PM: Putin’s move to simplify citizenship for Moldovans an attempt to gather ‘cannon fodder’

December 19, 2023

Journalists representing Swedish Expressen and Estonian Delfi Meedia show a leaked document to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean in Chisinau, Moldova, on March 8, 2023. (Anna-Karin Nilsson/Expressen)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s move to simplify the process for Moldovans to obtain Russian citizenship is an attempt to gather “cannon fodder” for Russia’s war in Ukraine, Moldova’s Prime Minister said in a interview on Moldova’s TV8 on Dec. 18

Putin signed his presidential decree on Dec. 18 allowing citizens of Moldova, Belarus, and Kazakhstan to obtain Russian citizenship on a “simplified basis,” by first applying for a permit and then passing a test on Russian history, rather than proving permanent residency in Russia.

In response to Putin’s executive order, Prime Minister Dorin Recean categorized the move as “an attempt to recruit ‘cannon fodder’ for this brutal and incomprehensible war initiated by Russia in the neighboring country, Ukraine,” urging Moldovans not to accept Russian citizenship.

Currently, an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Moldovans are residing in Russia, according to Recean.

Putin’s decree comes as Moldova continues to seek the removal of Russia’s sphere of influence in the country.

Russia has continuously put pressure on Moldovan citizens as part of an information war to grow pro-Russian sentiments in the region and destabilize one of Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

Russia has also been accused of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, and even allegedly planned an attempted coup to oust pro-European President Maia Sandu in an attempt to seize power in the country.

https://kyivindependent.com/moldovan-pm-putins-move-to-simplify-citizenship-for-moldovans-an-attempt-to-gather-cannon-fodder/

Like this: Like Loading...