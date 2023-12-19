Ukraine’s National Guard receives 27 armored vehicles from United24 platform

19.12.2023

The United24 fundraising platform has handed over 27 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine’s National Guard for the successful and effective performance of combat missions.

The National Guard announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The armored personnel carriers are known for their high performance and have proven themselves well for tasks on the battlefield,” the post said.

The National Guard noted that the APCs would provide fire support for units in battle, deliver troops to their positions and ammunition to the front line, and evacuate the wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the nation on December 7 that $500 million had already been raised as part of the United24 charity platform.

