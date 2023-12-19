Rheinmetall has been commissioned to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine

18 December, 2023

Production of 155-mm DM121 ammunition. Photo credits: Rheinmetall

The German Bundeswehr has signed a new order for the production of 155mm artillery ammunition with Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall reported about this on the company’s official website.

The company undertakes to supply tens of thousands of artillery shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the new framework agreement.

The exact cost of a contract is confidential, however it is known that the order is worth 100 million euros. According to the company, delivery is scheduled for 2025.

Rheinmetall-Denel’s range of ammunition and propelling charges for use in automatic loading systems. Photo credits: Rheinmetall

This order is part of a signed contract between the Bundeswehr and Rheinmetall to produce artillery ammunition for the Bundeswehr and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In July 2023, Rheinmetall concluded a new framework agreement with the Bundeswehr in the artillery sector. It covers the delivery of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges, some of which will be transferred to Ukraine.

The new framework agreement runs until 2029 and has a potential gross order cost of around €1.2 billion.

Currently, the Bundeswehr uses a whole line of artillery ammunition by Rheinmetall. It includes, among other ordnance, the high explosive DM121, the DM125 smoke/obscurant shell, the DM121 SMArt search-fused round, and DM96.

DM121 155mm projectile for Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns of the Ukrainian military. July 2022. Ukraine. Photo credits: Björn Stritzel

In addition, Germany is transferring the same shells to Ukraine for use by German PzH-2000 self-propelled howitzers and howitzers of other countries.

Currently, the countries that were involved in the transfer of artillery ammunition to Ukraine are experiencing a large shortage of 155mm shells due to the limited number of them in reserve. In addition, most of them have begun to increase production of 155-mm ammunition and create additional capacity for its production.

As Militarnyi previously reported, Finland will double its ammunition production to help Ukraine.

The agency has committed to investing approximately €24 million to boost the production of heavy ammunition and secure long-term orders from the Finnish industry. This initiative aims to enable the industry to make independent investments. In addition, the Finnish industry will be able to apply to the EU for support under the financial package of the Ammunition Production Support Regulation, known as ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production).

The total investment of the Finnish Ministry of Defense and Industry will be about €120 million.

Like this: Like Loading...