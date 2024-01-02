There is a large-scale air alert in Ukraine: the Russians launched cruise missiles

Victoria Kulzhenko

05:58, January 2 – 24 UA TV

A large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. Probable missile launches are reported.

On the morning of January 2, all of Ukraine “turned red”. In some regions, an air alert signal was sounded, Channel 24 reports .

The rockets entered the space of Ukraine

The rockets entered the airspace of the Sumy region. They are heading for Myrhorod. Telegram channels write about 2 X-59 missiles in the direction of Myrhorod, Poltava region.

Monitoring channels write about the launch of the S-300 heading for the Kharkiv region. The Air Force reported the threat of a ballistic strike.

Tu-95 took off

The Air Force reported that the Russians launched missiles from Tu-95 aircraft. We are talking about cruise missiles.

A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air,

they emphasized.

They also urged not to ignore air alarms. There is a serious threat of shelling, so you need to go down to the shelter or use the two-wall rule. Remember, ordinary caution can save life, so you should not neglect your danger.

An air alert has been announced in many regions / Screenshot of Channel 24

As of 6:24, the alarm was announced throughout Ukraine.

Russia attacked with Tu-95 missiles on December 29

Then 17 planes took off from different airfields. Russia carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine and hit civilian infrastructure in many regions. Then, on December 29, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the estimated time of departure of aircraft to the launch line of cruise missiles in the Caspian Sea region is 04:00 – 05:00. And so it happened, and it was at this time that the shelling began.

Note that Tu-95MS strategic bombers are carriers of Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as Kh-55. Russia launched at least 90 of these missiles. Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 87.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired 1,360 X-101/555/55 cruise missiles at Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 1,045 of them.

