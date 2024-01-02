Missile attack on Kyiv: air defense forces shot down more than 70 missiles, of which 10 were Kinzhals

Ekaterina Girnyk10:56, 01/02/24

The air raid alarm lasted almost 6 hours in total.

During today’s missile attack on Kiev, air defense shot down more than 6 dozen X-101/X555X-55 missiles and a dozen X-47M2 Kinzhals. This was announced by the head of the Kiev city military administration Sergei Popko, talking about the consequences of the attack.

“The air raid lasted almost 6 hours in total. First, the enemy launched about a dozen loitering munitions of the “Shahed” type at the capital of Ukraine. And after them, more than a dozen Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched X-101/X555X-55 cruise missiles in groups and waves Simultaneously with the missiles approaching Kiev, more than ten MiG-31K aircraft launched Kh-47M2 “Dagger” aeroballistic missiles at the capital. Air defense forces and means hit all the “Shahed” UAVs and more than 6 dozen Kh-101/Kh555X-55 missiles and a dozen X-47M2 “Dagger” (the final type and quantity will be given by the PS).”

Popko noted that, unfortunately, as a result of a massive missile attack in the capital, there is destruction of residential buildings, damage to infrastructure, and casualties.

“The consequences are especially terrible in the Solomensky district. A fire was recorded in multi-storey residential buildings there. The fire trapped people on the floors. The State Emergency Service carried out the release of the blockade and evacuated people. Preliminarily, more than 25 victims have already been identified. This data is still being clarified,” said the head of the KMVA.

He later added that information about the death of one person was confirmed – a woman, 86 years old.

In addition, he spoke about the consequences of a missile attack in other areas of Kyiv.

in the Desnyansky district there is a fire in a supermarket;

non-residential premises were damaged in the Darnytskyi district;

in the Goloseevsky district, a fall of residues in an open area;

in the Pechersky district – on the roof of a 9-story residential building; for another multi-storey building and a private house;

in the Obolonsky district there is a fire in a residential building, the fall of remains onto the territory of non-residential buildings and warehouses:

in Svyatoshinsky district – not for non-residential development;

in Podolsk district there are no fires in the market area; a gas pipe and water supply lines were damaged and approximately 6 cars caught fire; and also the remains fell on non-residential buildings. A fire in a residential building is also possible. Information is verified;

Shevchenko district – fall of remains into open territory.

Rocket attack on the capital

On the morning of January 2, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with “daggers” and other missiles . Debris fell and buildings caught fire in several areas of Kyiv. The consequences were especially severe in the Solomensky district, where a high-rise building caught fire.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported 27 casualties and one death.

In addition, DTEK reported that due to the attack, there was a temporary lack of power in some houses in the Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshinsky, Goloseevsky, Podolsky districts and Obolon of the capital.

(C) UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...