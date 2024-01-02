Networks in Kyiv and the region are damaged: 250 thousand consumers are without power, – Ukrenergo

Elena Buturlim10:49, 01/02/24

Restoration work will begin immediately after repair crews assess the extent of damage.

As of the morning of January 2, due to massive rocket fire in Kiev, the overhead line was damaged, a number of substations were without power – 259 thousand metering points were de-energized. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported this in its Telegram channel .

In the Kiev region, high-voltage lines are de-energized due to shelling, and there is a power outage in the Buchansky and Vyshgorod districts. The substation equipment was also de-energized. In addition, there were temporary disruptions in the operation of the hydroelectric power station.

The ministry indicated that power engineers will quickly begin to restore equipment as soon as the security situation allows.

Ukrenergo also stated that due to the consequences of a massive missile attack, there was damage to the networks of NEC and oblenergo in Kiev and the region . More than 250 thousand consumers were de-energized, but the data is being clarified.

All blackouts are related to combat operations; the use of blackout schedules is not planned.

Restoration work will begin immediately after repair crews assess the extent of damage.

The energy company added that currently the electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure power supply to all legal and household consumers.

Massive rocket attack on January 2

On the morning of January 2, Russian troops carried out a massive rocket attack on Ukraine, mainly affecting Kyiv and the Kiev region. DTEK said that due to a Russian missile attack, some houses in five districts of Kiev are without electricity.

At the same time, on the night of January 2, the invaders attacked with 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type – 136/131. The drones were launched from Cape Chauda – Crimea and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region – Russian Federation.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...