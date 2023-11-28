Military and financial support for Ukraine has “existential significance” for Europe, – Scholz

28.11.2023

Providing military and financial support to Ukraine, which is resisting the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, has “existential significance” for Europe. That is why Germany intends to continue to provide this support as long as necessary.

Otherwise, if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine becomes successful, the consequences for Europe will be extremely serious. This was stated by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, speaking before the state parliament, writes The Guardian.

“Today, Germany is in second place in support of Ukraine after the United States, including in arms supplies. This support has existential significance… This is obvious for Ukraine. But also for us in Europe. Because none of us even wants to imagine what more serious consequences Putin’s victory in this war will have for us,” Scholz said.

Bundestag deputies greeted his words with applause.

Earlier, the German publication Bild reported the intentions of the German authorities to double the budget for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 – from 4 to 8 billion euros.

This decision was influenced by the state’s defense minister, Boris Pistorius. It was adopted due to the fact that the initially allocated funds were sufficient to cover Germany’s previously assumed obligations. The government had only about 120 million euros left for additional supplies. Pistorius asked the government for another 5 billion euros, but in the end they settled on 4 billion.

Now the increase in the budget for aid to Ukraine must be approved by the budget committee of the German parliament.

