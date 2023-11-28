Military and financial support for Ukraine has “existential significance” for Europe, – Scholz

28.11.2023
Providing military and financial support to Ukraine, which is resisting the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, has “existential significance” for Europe. That is why Germany intends to continue to provide this support as long as necessary.
Otherwise, if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine becomes successful, the consequences for Europe will be extremely serious. This was stated by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, speaking before the state parliament, writes The Guardian.
“Today, Germany is in second place in support of Ukraine after the United States, including in arms supplies. This support has existential significance… This is obvious for Ukraine. But also for us in Europe. Because none of us even wants to imagine what more serious consequences Putin’s victory in this war will have for us,” Scholz said.
Bundestag deputies greeted his words with applause.
Earlier, the German publication Bild reported the intentions of the German authorities to double the budget for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 – from 4 to 8 billion euros.
This decision was influenced by the state’s defense minister, Boris Pistorius. It was adopted due to the fact that the initially allocated funds were sufficient to cover Germany’s previously assumed obligations. The government had only about 120 million euros left for additional supplies. Pistorius asked the government for another 5 billion euros, but in the end they settled on 4 billion.
Now the increase in the budget for aid to Ukraine must be approved by the budget committee of the German parliament.
We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!
https://war.obozrevatel.com/voennaya-i-finansovaya-podderzhka-ukrainyi-imeyut-ekzistentsialnoe-znachenie-dlya-evropyi-sholts.htm?_ga=2.92267929.244889097.1700805512-1258706414.1700296451&_gl=11kuucp3_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMTIwMDQwMC4yOC4xLjE3MDEyMDA2NDMuMTYuMC4w
8 comments
“Today, Germany is in second place in support of Ukraine after the United States, including in arms supplies. This support has existential significance… This is obvious for Ukraine. But also for us in Europe. Because none of us even wants to imagine what more serious consequences Putin’s victory in this war will have for us,”
Very nice words! Thank you, Mr. Scholz, and thank you for seeing the situation as it is. Now, do the right thing and send Taurus missiles.
I wish people stop with this “existential “ threat crap. It’s so over used it has no meaning or when it needs to
It’s them or us!
It is not a political program that requires a lot of effort to understand.
After 2 years (at least), I still don’t understand conservative relativism when it comes to qualifying the standards for “exchanging” and “communicating” with Orcland.
We are in pure and simple delirium.
I admit Anonymous you lost me with conservative relativism. Honestly I don’t understand your point.
Sorry. I don’t speak English very well and I posted my opinion a little quickly. It’s true, it makes no/little sense 🙂
I simply wanted to talk about this general lukewarmness which surrounds the declarations of world chancelleries in the face of one of the worst ideologies of our time. We should have 300,000 men on the NATO border and give everything to Ukraine to defend itself!
Thank you. I get it
110 million deranged people from Orcland, nostalgic for the gulags and other social dynamics…
What do we do? Do we resist or do we start reading the Little Red Book?
https://kyivindependent.com/poll-75-of-russians-support-war/
Sometimes, it’s extremely difficult and most frustrating to wake up certain people, so that they can finally smell the coffee. If you know what I mean. Looking at the roach population of mafia land, embracing evilness and depravity so readily, it’s no wonder that the so-called free world doesn’t see the dangers involved by Ukraine losing this war, or even to “only” let it “end” through negotiations.