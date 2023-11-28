Money promised to Ukraine from the sale of Chelsea was offered to be given to Israel – media

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:42, 11/28/23

Great Britain rejected this offer.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, a proposal was mooted to redirect Roman Abramovich’s £2.34 billion Chelsea fund to Israel rather than Ukraine.

Telegraph Sport writes about this , citing sources close to the negotiations. They express opposing opinions about whether it was the idea of ​​the oligarch himself or of Israel, whose citizenship he received in 2018.

An insider with knowledge of the UK’s position says the money is still in limbo due to fears that Moscow will react negatively to aid to Ukraine. “Abramovich doesn’t want to be condemned in Russia for spending money on Ukraine,” he said.

It is alleged that Abramovich not only considered transferring the fund to humanitarian causes in Israel, but also offered the option of helping victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Other sources say that the discussions took place in Israel, and the oligarch himself did not know about them. One source said the UK government had firmly rejected the idea.

“I know that on state visits the Israelis have asked the UK, since Roman is such a big donor in Israel, if they could consider licensing any of his assets, not just Chelsea, to donate to rebuilding in Israel.” he said.

Sale of Chelsea: what is known

Let us remember that at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against Abramovich. Already in March, he announced that he would sell the English football club Chelsea and transfer the money received to a fund to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

At the beginning of 2023, it was reported that the UK government would direct this money to a special fund for financial assistance to Ukraine .

In June, the Daily Mail reported that Abramovich wanted to give some of the money to Russians who “also suffered from the war.”

