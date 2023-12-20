Mike Johnson’s Speakership Is Unraveling

Dec 20, 2023

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks at the U.S. Capitol on December 12, 2023. Johnson could face the wrath of MAGA Republicans like predecessor Kevin McCarthy.KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES

House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s honeymoon period seems to have ended as a number of hardline and MAGA Republicans have criticized the Louisiana congressman over the recent passing of funding and government bills.

The Senate recently voted through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes military spending for the Defense Department, including a historic 5.2 percent pay raise for troops, and is now set to be signed by President Joe Biden.

The bill was a scaled-down version of what passed through the House in July and did not feature some culture war issues that hardline factions of the GOP were keen to as part of the $886 billion military policy bill. These include restricting the Pentagon‘s abortion travel policy and cutting medical care for transgender troops, both of which were in the House defense policy bill that passed this summer under former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The bill also includes a short-term extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which was due to expire in December and grants data collection and surveillance powers to spy agencies. Some House Republicans believe debating extending FISA should have been considered via stand-alone legislation over concerns the powers are being abused.

Following the Senate’s approval of the NDAA, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that Johnson had negotiated the bill with leading Democrat figures and that they had “shoved the FISA spy court into our defense bill.”

The House Freedom Caucus is also said to be unhappy with Johnson’s dealing with the NDAA negotiations, calling the defense funding policy “an utter disaster for House Republicans and a massive unforced error from leadership,” according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Johnson was elected House speaker in October after a period of chaos following McCarthy’s ousting. The California Republican was removed from the role after Florida Representative Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate after McCarthy negotiated with Democrats to push through a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.

McCarthy himself changed congressional rules so that just one lawmaker needed to call a motion to vacate for it to be decided in a House vote. The rule is still in place, meaning Johnson could face the same fate if some hardline factions within the GOP are not happy with his performance.

Currently, there does not appear to be much desire from House Republicans to have a repeat of the disarray which saw GOP several lawmakers fail to get enough support from their own party to replace McCarthy, essentially putting the lower chamber’s work on hold for weeks.

Grant Reeher, the director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, said the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House, meaning fewer votes are needed to get a simple majority, on top of the fact the single motion to vacate rule is still in place means that Johnson’s position as speaker is “constantly tenuous.”

“However, Republicans in Congress suffered a severe black eye in the most recent speaker shift, and despite the firebrands in the Freedom Caucus—and a couple members in particular who don’t seem to care whether they hurt the team—I think that experience has demonstrated to the radicals that they are indeed playing with political fire,” Reeher told Newsweek.

“Furthermore, I think it’s a good sign that Johnson has made some decisions that go against their grain, so he doesn’t appear to be terribly afraid of them.”

Newsweek reached out to Johnson’s office via email for comment.

Arizona Representative Eli Crane, one of the eight GOP lawmakers who voted to oust McCarthy in the motion to vacate, previously told The New York Times that the disappointment in the passing of the defense bill could be a “building block” to House Republicans fully turning on Johnson.

The House Freedom Caucus also compared Johnson’s passing of NDAA to former House Speaker Speaker John Boehner, who left the role in 2015 after falling out with his conservative lawmakers on a number of issues, including trying to push through a bill that provided funding for Planned Parenthood.

“This is an obvious play to end-run conservative objections and pass liberal ‘woke’ military policy with the help of House Democrats—a page ripped from the Boehner playbook,” the House Freedom Caucus said in the memo, according to Axios.

Reeher believes that despite only being in the role for two months, Johnson’s position as House speaker could rest entirely on the results of the 2024 elections.

“I imagine that there is a collective sense of seeing what shakes out of that election,” Reeher told Newsweek. “If Republicans can increase their majority, that will go a long way to bolstering Johnson’s position. And if they lose the majority, I imagine they will elect a new minority leader.”

In a statement, Johnson praised the passing of the NDAA bill as it will allow the Department of Defense to return focus “back to the business of defending our nation and away from social experiments that hurt our military’s recruitment, morale, and readiness” while noting some of the conservative elements it contains.

“House Republicans secured important victories by reining in harmful Biden Administration policies, such as taxpayer funded censorship of conservative media, Critical Race Theory in the military and its schools, and Pentagon DEI bureaucracy,” Johnson said.

“This bill also supports military families by securing the largest pay raise for our brave men and women in decades while protecting the rights of military parents in their children’s education.”

https://www.newsweek.com/mike-johnson-house-speaker-ndaa-kevin-mcarthy-1853755

