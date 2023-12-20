People are protesting due to several days of water, electricity, and heating shortages in the temporarily occupied Sukhodilsk, the Luhansk oblast

Residents of the temporarily occupied Sukhodilsk in the Luhansk oblast have organized a protest due to the inaction of the local “authorities”. This was reported on December 20 by Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, in a Telegram message.

According to him, on December 11, due to inclement weather, the residents’ homes lost power, and almost immediately, the occupiers turned off water supply and centralized heating. A week later, many residents experienced freezing within their home systems.

At the same time, the so-called “authorities” of the occupied by russia since 2014 Sukhodilsk, responded that no restoration work would be carried out in December. They instructed the residents to wait for the next year.

As reported, parts of the occupied Pervomaisk and neighboring settlements have been left without electricity for over a week.

