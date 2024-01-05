Metallurgical enterprises in Russia have been hit by a wave of fires, – Reuters

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya18:01, 01/05/24

On December 30, the Udokan Copper plant burned.

Recently, a number of Russian metallurgical enterprises have suffered from a wave of fires , writes Reuters . In addition, Russia’s war against Ukraine and American sanctions have complicated the process of importing mining and processing equipment to replace damaged equipment.

“In recent months, Russian metallurgical enterprises have suffered from a wave of fires, including at an aluminum smelter and a zinc mine,” the report said.

On December 30, a fire occurred at the Udokan Copper mining enterprise in the Trans-Baikal Territory. The fire damaged part of the plant, but the company says production of copper concentrate was not affected.

What is known about Udokan Copper:

The Russian private mining and metallurgical company was founded in 2008 to develop the Udokan copper deposit, located in the Far East. The company is under sanctions by the United States of America, its main beneficiary is Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

Udokan planned to start up the first phase of the plant in the second quarter of 2024 and produce up to 135,000 tons of copper as cathode metal or metal in concentrate per year. In 2026 they plan to increase capacity to 150,000 tons.

