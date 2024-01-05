Ukraine reacted to Putin’s new decree regarding Ukrainians

Vitaly Saenko18:54, 01/05/24

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine stated that he would take the necessary measures in the international arena.

The forced granting of Russian Federation citizenship to illegally deported Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine is a sign of genocide.

This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets on Telegram . The Ombudsman responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s order to grant Russian citizenship to Ukrainian children.

In particular, the order notes that orphans and children without parental care who are citizens of Ukraine can obtain Russian citizenship by Putin’s personal decision without taking into account all or individual requirements of federal legislation. An application for such citizenship can be submitted by the heads of Russian organizations in which the child has been placed under supervision.

“At the same time, when filling out the form, information about the applicant’s place of residence, his contact information is not even indicated, but only the address and contacts at the place of work of such an applicant, who can disappear at any moment. I believe that assigning Russian citizenship to children is done for so that deported Ukrainian children “legally” do not remain on their territory,” Lubinets noted.

According to the Ombudsman, it turns out that deported Ukrainian children who are now in Russian institutions or under the guardianship of Russian families can apply for citizenship by Russian citizens, which Putin will satisfy without any requirements.

“We understand the dire consequences of such actions, because the next step after they receive Russian “citizenship” will be the adoption of children as Russians, and after this – changing their personal data,” Lubinets emphasized.

In this regard, the Ombudsman notes that at one point it may happen that not a single Ukrainian child will remain in the Russian Federation, because all of them may become “Russians” over the next 3 months.

Lubinets, as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, intends to take all necessary measures to respond both domestically and internationally. “After all, the transfer of children from one national group to another, of course, which is the provision of forced citizenship to children, is one of the signs of genocide,” he emphasized.

What is known about Putin’s new decree:

As UNIAN reported, yesterday the dictator signed decrees that simplified the admission to Russian citizenship for a number of categories of Ukrainians and foreigners fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

According to the decrees, we are talking about the simplified issuance of Russian passports to stateless persons and Ukrainians who do not have another citizenship, were born and permanently resided in occupied Crimea, but left it before the annexation. The decree also applies to Ukrainians who are in Russia on temporary or permanent residence rights.

