In the Kharkov region, the ability of Russians to spy has been “cut down”: what has the Russian Federation lost (video)

Ukrainian defenders eliminated many of the “eyes of Mordor.”

In the Kharkov region, three “eyes of Mordor” – this is the name of the enemy complex “Murom-M” – were destroyed in one day , due to which the reconnaissance capabilities of the invaders were reduced.

This was reported in the Telegram of the State Border Service. “Border guards of the offensive guard brigade “Steel Border”, together with their brothers-in-arms from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, using FPV drones, destroyed three Murom-M complexes in a day. Thus, the capabilities of the enemy’s reconnaissance functions are limited,” the message says.

Elimination of the “Eyes of Mordor” in the Kharkov region

