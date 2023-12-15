Melitopol Partisans Sabotage: Train Daily Transporting Fuel And Ammunition To Invaders Destroyed

The action was carried out under the nose of the Russian FSB.

15.12.2023

Today, December 15, Ukrainian partisans carried out a successful sabotage and blew up a railway train, which daily transported ammunition and fuel to the enemy from the Crimea to Dniprorudne.

This was reported by the press service of the Center for National Resistance.

In the opposite direction, the train was transporting ore, grain and damaged equipment from the temporarily occupied territories.

During the explosion, the railway and a diesel locomotive with carriages were damaged.

“The explosion itself occurred at 8 am right under the noses of the Russian FSB officers. Now the invaders have encircled the explosion site and are searching the surrounding area,” the press service adds.

The enemy is trying to hide the fact of sabotage while the occupiers are unsuccessfully searching for the partisans. FSB officers, traitors from the police, cynologists, and crime laboratory experts were involved in the search.

“Important to note, in 2023 this is already the eleventh successful sabotage on the railway. The previous train was successfully blown up by the Resistance Movement on October 13. The current sabotage is far from the last, because in the Russian logistics model it is the railway that plays a key role,” adds the Center for National Resistance.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/15/575597/

