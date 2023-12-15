Explosion rock Russian city of Kursk, governor reports about drones – video

15 DECEMBER 2023

Roman Starovoit, governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has reported that Russian air defence had allegedly downed four UAVs in the sky above Kursk.

Source: Roman Starovoit, governor of Kursk Oblast; Ministry of Defence of Russia; local news channels

Details: Starovoit stated that air defence was operating in the sky above the city of Kursk and urged Russians to remain calm.

У російському Курську лунають вибухи, губернатор повідомляє про 4 збитих БпЛА pic.twitter.com/M3oYL8z7u1 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 15, 2023

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that at 18:40 “four more UAVs were destroyed above the territory of Kursk Oblast by air defence”.

Updated: According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, the drone attack on Kursk Oblast is a continuation of the “planned course of action” of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

