“Must keep your mouth shut”: Belgian Prime Minister gave effective advice to Orban

Irina Pogorelaya20:09, 12/15/23

Member of the European Parliament from Belgium and former Prime Minister of the country Guy Verhofstadt also expressed his attitude towards Orban.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo suggested to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to “keep your mouth shut” after the decision was made to open negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the EU.

In a statement addressed to Orbán, he said: “If you agreed with the decision that 27 member states agreed upon, then there is no point in saying afterwards that you have a different opinion,” reports Channel 24.

“Either if you are part of the solution, you agree with it, or after all this you just need to keep your mouth closed…”, opined the Belgian prime minister.

At the same time, he noted that he should not have given such advice to Orban publicly.

Member of the European Parliament from Belgium and its former Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt also expressed his attitude towards Orban, who believes that the Hungarian Prime Minister chose Russia over freedom. "Orban left the room when Ukraine's European dream was supported by EU leaders… Although he is always more than happy to be in the same room with Putin," he said.

