New Dutch House of Representatives majority wants to continue support for Ukraine

14.12.2023

A majority of the new House of Representatives in the Netherlands has said that support for Ukraine must continue.

That’s according to RTL Nieuws, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine can continue to count on the financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support of the Netherlands. Today [on December 12], a majority of the new House of Representatives indicated in a debate on the upcoming EU summit that aid to the government in Kyiv must continue,” the report said.

It added that the parties VVD, GroenLinks-PvdA, NSC, CDA, VOLT, ChristenUnie and D66, among others, supported the policy of the outgoing cabinet.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he was counting on the support of the House.

“I really believe that support is there,” he said.

The largest party in the House, the PVV, has always been against Dutch military support to Ukraine and opposes Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

However, the majority in the House of Representatives supports the proposal to open EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. However, political parties emphasize that the Copenhagen criteria – the conditions for accession to the European Union – should not be negotiated.

Some parties want to continue to give Ukraine money and weapons, but are unwilling to open EU accession negotiations. Among them are the parties BBB and SGP.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said earlier that Ukraine would be an important topic at the European Council summit on December 14-15, where the issue of opening EU accession negotiations will be considered.

