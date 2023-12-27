In Crimea, invaders prepare 1,500 land plots for Russian military

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 22:11

27.12.2023 21:45

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders have prepared 1,500 land plots in the Saky and Chornomorsk districts for the Russian military, which are participating in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Krym.Realii, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russian ‘authorities’ have formed more than 1,500 land plots in the Saky and Chornomorsk districts of Crimea for the Russian military, which are participating in the war against Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is noted that from now on, standard housing in Crimea can be purchased by “Russians who have arrived on an emergency basis on the territory of the peninsula from the Kherson region.”

In 2023, such citizens were issued more than 20,000 certificates for the purchase of housing and paid about 10,000 certificates.

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian ‘authorities’ issued 600 orders for free land plots for the Russian military.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...