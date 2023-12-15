Ukraine’s New Drone Tactics GRIND Russians to Dust!

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
2 comments
Drones in massively superior numbers and quality: ditto artillery, can turn things around for the defenders.
Add F16’s in big numbers into the mix (armed with long range AAM’s and ASM’s) and you have some good options.
Good and sugar-free video F1!
Some viewers complain about his ads, but he donates money to Ukraine, and he gives a real experts view about the situation on the ground.