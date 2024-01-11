Jan 10, 2024
“If we do not provide Ukraine the support it needs, we are going to have a larger national security problem,” says John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
If we think that by appeasing Putin and “giving him Ukraine,” we solve our Putin problem, we know nothing.
3 comments
When Will Russia Finally Collapse?
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/when-will-russia-finally-collapse-208467?fbclid=IwAR2iFJJb7NJspQ2qiRsLTbImr-nOytN24UMbXVIn2FgmboeqZ8nvS5k-sNM_aem_ASxoFARAN7Wmh_VHH6UsBPNA2kfOTcBoCKJ2z-8y-n48ahxPFCuIwI1xv6FEIzFW4xA#257s8rarm38j
Extract from a longer quote from (I think) Andreas Flodstrom on LinkedIn. (Although he may be in turn quoting the commander in chief of the Swedish army) :
“Unfortunately, we are neighbors to what is currently a terrorist state waging a genocidal war on Ukraine and a hybrid war on the civilized world — challenging our ways of living and our freedom.
The best thing we can do right now, by far, is to support Ukraine with everything we can, systematically, long-term. In parallel, prepare ourselves.”
Let us be clear : putler intends to take all Ukraine and turn Ukrainians into slaves of his nazi regime.
The young men of Ukraine will be militarized and eventually sent to murder innocent people in their own country and other countries that putler wants.
He will not stop. Neither will the members of the murder gang that forms his “government.”
That’s why he must be stopped right now.