Marta Gichko09:16, 01/11/24

According to him, there was an increase in consumption, but imports were not opened on time.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin noted a strange “explanation” for the rise in egg prices in the Russian Federation.

As Putin said during a conversation with reporters, prices for eggs in Russia allegedly went up because people began to buy more of them, and the authorities “did not get their bearings in time” and did not open imports.

“You see what happened with the egg? We simply didn’t get our bearings in time. Our production volumes did not decrease. Consumption increased due to the real income of the population – a little, but people’s incomes increased. We started buying eggs and chicken meat. We didn’t think that open imports on time. Boom – and prices flew,” the dictator explained.

