Ukrainian defenders say this encourages the enemy to surrender.

The Russians shoot their wounded and now the Ukrainian Defense Forces already know and record who is doing this, so that in the future the information will supplement criminal cases.

This was announced by Sergei Tsekhotsky, an officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handzyuk, on the air of the United News telethon, informing about the situation on the front sector in the Avdeevsky direction, defending the military formation.

“The enemy is constantly trying to storm. All attempts are unsuccessful. We meet them with dignity and they come back. Well, those who can return. Those who cannot, remain. And there are cases recorded when they shoot their wounded. They shoot themselves. There are interceptions. We know exactly who, how. I think that someday this will go into criminal cases. They shoot their wounded and this is some kind of mania for them. That is, the slogans that they propagate and what is actually happening is very different things,” Ciekhocki said.

When asked whether Russians began to be captured more often, since, most likely, information about executions by their own people reaches them, Tsiekhotsky replied: “Of course.”

“Information sooner or later reaches them and this influences. When we treat prisoners as prisoners, they know it too. And some Russians in captivity live better than at home, they have never lived in such conditions. This gives a complex your result,” the officer emphasized.

Regarding the situation on the front, he said that enemy shelling does not stop – “it is going on steadily.”

“The use of drones has slowed down a little, because frosts affect the duration of their stay in open space. But mortar and artillery attacks continue. Day and night they do not allow us to relax, even in cold weather. But we meet them and are ready for any development of events,” – Tsehotsky assured.

