Blockade of the border by Polish carriers: Ukraine has found an original solution (video)

Inna Andalitskaya20:42, 07.12.23

Transfer for drivers is provided by bus, and for trucks by train.

Ukrzaliznytsia sent the first piggyback train with trucks to Poland – it included 23 platforms, on which 13 tractors with semi-trailers were loaded. The company worked on the project for two weeks.

The train runs on the route Sknilov (Ukraine) – Slawkow (Poland). Customs and border clearance of cargo takes place at the Izov – Grubeshov railway border crossing.

“Currently, there are still formal issues regarding the rapid crossing of the Polish border, and specialists are already working to speed up the process,” the railway company said in a message on Telegram

As reported, similar flights will be organized in the opposite direction. From the Sławków station, the trucks head to their destination along the road.

Transfer of car drivers from the loading point to the railway platform to the unloading point is provided by bus.

To order transportation of a truck by piggyback train from Ukraine, you need to contact the branch of the Transport Service Center “Leski” of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, in the opposite direction – to UZ Cargo Poland.

Ukrzaliznytsia sent a train with the first batch of trucks to Slavkow

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...