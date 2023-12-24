Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Amendments have been made to Japanese legislation to allow the supply of defense products produced under a foreign license to the country where the patent was issued, Radio Liberty said, citing BBC.

After such changes, Japan will be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to the United States to replenish the Pentagon’s stockpile. Thanks to this, Washington will be able to send more air defense assets to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue of missile supplies at his last meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, media said.

(C)INTERFAX UKRAINE 2023

