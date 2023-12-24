European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

The European Commission has announced the shipment of 500 more electric generators to Ukraine.

“Continued brutal attacks by Russia have left Ukrainian energy infrastructure fragile. We are sending an additional 500 power generators to Ukraine, bringing the total to over 5,500, to ensure a sufficient energy supply and to keep vital services running,” the European Commission said on X (Twitter).

The financial cost of 500 electric generators shipped to Ukraine is EUR 16.5 million. The generators will be transferred to various Ukrainian ministries.

A message posted on the Commission’s website says that the goal is to ensure an adequate supply of electricity during the cold and dark months, as well as to keep vital Ukrainian services, in particular hospitals, in working order. Forty out of 500 generators are intended for schools.

(C)INTERFAX UKRAINE 2023

Like this: Like Loading...