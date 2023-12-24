A famous American historian raised money to protect Odessa from drones

An American historian who also specializes in the history of Ukraine, Yale University professor Timothy Snyder, as a UNITED24 ambassador, raised $950 thousand for the “Safe Skies” air target detection system.

Representatives of the UNITED24 Foundation reported that this system will help strengthen the protection of the sky in the Sumy, Odessa, Nikolaev and Kherson regions.

“I was very pleased to see how quickly people responded to the Safe Skies project. The support of people around the world has saved lives and brought peace to families who might otherwise have suffered. Now, with the beginning of winter, I hope that we can do the same in four more regions of Ukraine,” Snyder said.

Next in line is raising money for a similar system in the Kirovograd, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Let us remind you that Timothy Snyder joined the fundraiser for Ukraine last fall.

