It is how it feels

Jan 22, 2024

Have we forgotten that only slightly more than 30 years ago the border with moscow was in the middle of Europe?

Have you ever asked nations that were occupied by moscow how it is?

No one wants it back.

🇺🇦#Ukraine is defending not just itself but freedom and democracy in 🇪🇺#Europe.

StandWithUkraine

Comment from Andrew A.

What Ukraine needs is acceptance into “NATO NOW” and boots on the ground! Pronto!!! Thats What Europe Needs also! Ukraine is defending All of Europe all by itself, guns and bullets are NOT ENOUGH!!!

Development Manager @ Helen ⚡⚡⚡AI, Data & Digital twins

When a picture says more than a thousand words. The reasons for the behavior of Europe are pretty self serving. The EU has prioritized industry and economics, using Nato as the security guarantor over national security and cheap Russian energy to maximize profitability. In other words, the EU hegemon with Germany leading, made a concious choice to rely on cheap Russian energy at the expense of vulnerability, thinking that Nato and commerce will act as a deterrence to acts of agression. This has now backfired massively and the EU seems to calculate Ukraine can only buy time, because the EU would seem to rather keep weapons to themselves and try to restructure defense production up, while using Ukraine as a dam, just like in the picture, to keep the horde at bay and buy time to prepare. I hope to be wrong, but that is how it looks like.

Solutions Architect @ ANS.CZ

This is exactly how it is. European countries should multiply their military and financial assistance to Ukraine. They make excuses for the crisis, but there is no crisis.. only a slight decrease in comfort of life.

Oil & Gas Digital Solutions Professional31m

Soviet Revanchism has to be crushed, the sooner the better, it poses the greatest threat to human life in Europe since Stalin and Hitler.

Another post from Yana from Jan 19, 2024:

🚫 WARNING 🚫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐈𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

My freedom of speech is being suppressed. Is it my speech or Cameron’s speech? I was merely sharing HIS perspective. To be precise, I was discussing historical FACTS and my post got restricted.

I am deeply frustrated.

It’s likely that I am discussing a part of history that nobody wishes to explore thoroughly in order to comprehend its relevance today. LinkedIn, who are you protecting?

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

– George Santayana

# FreeSpeech #Censorship #StandWithUkraine

Comment from :

Notar und Rechtsanwalt bei Bodenburg & Partner

LinkedIn are you registered in Leningrad? Not OK to share DCs opinion? Shame on you!

Postscript:

The cruds at LI were forced to retract their idiocy and the post was reinstated.

