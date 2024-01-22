Jan 22, 2024
Trump is praising Viktor Orban as: “A great man, a great leader in Europe… It’s good to have a strong man at the head of a country.”
This is the same “strong” Orban who is the main Putin puppet in Europe. The man who pushed Hungary to become the most corrupt country in the EU. The man who has blocked any help to Ukraine and is currently blocking the 50 billion EU support package to Ukraine.
Anyone who still believes in the lies of Trump about stopping the war Ukraine needs to wake up!
His first step will be to stop any military assistance for Ukraine. Ukrainians will have no choice but to continue fighting without the US support. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers will die without proper military gear. Then Trump will say that he wanted to stop the war, but Ukrainians didn’t want to.
So if you care at all about Ukraine, freedom and democracy in general, please don’t vote for this man. If you are a conservative, vote for Nikki Haley.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid03yJKxNFNY7Yz2cC7gHvgkjqxmpr5qANHRkbHbT9w5FjFz5tj4HXs3ZPi1wawsB9Jl&id=583997548&mibextid=v7YzmG
Last time Trumpkov praised Orban, he confused him with Erdogan:
Politico:
“There’s a man, Viktor Orbán, did anyone ever hear of him?” Trump said, referring to the Hungarian prime minister.
“He’s probably, like, one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world. He’s the leader of Turkey,” the former president said. Turkey’s president is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Trump added that Orbán has a “front” with Russia. Neither Turkey nor Hungary has a border with Russia.
Trumpkov also managed to confuse Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi. Of course such an easy error to make!! :-
Yahoo:
“During a rally speech, Donald Trump appeared to mix up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi.
* He blamed Haley for security lapses on January 6 despite Haley having no official role then.
* The latest gaffe comes amid increased speculation about Trump’s cognitive abilities.
Donald Trump appeared to mix up former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley in a rambling rally speech.
Trump was speaking about the crowd size at his Concord, New Hampshire, rally on Friday when he claimed that the press does not report on Haley’s smaller crowds.
He then switched topics to the Capitol riot and bizarrely blamed Haley for security lapses.
“By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know, they — do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things,” Trump said.
“Like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”
As he made the blunder, the crowd appeared to go silent.”
Trump is too old to be president. He should retire and wank at Putler, Xi, Erdogoon and Kim.
He should.
America finds itself in the absurd position of no one wanting a Biden-Trump rerun, but having it forced on them anyway.
Polls suggest that Nikki would beat Biden. But the GOP wants Trump.
Gordon Brown, not known for his humour, made a comment:
The Telegraph:
“Gordon Brown’s US future?”
“Former prime minister Gordon Brown, 72, is not coming back to help out Sir Keir Starmer if he gets the keys to Downing Street later this year.
He told Sky News this week: “I am a retired politician. I am too old to be a British politician and too young to be an American politician.” There’s still time Gordon – American President Joe Biden is 81.”