ROMAN SHEREMETA

Jan 22, 2024

Trump is praising Viktor Orban as: “A great man, a great leader in Europe… It’s good to have a strong man at the head of a country.”

This is the same “strong” Orban who is the main Putin puppet in Europe. The man who pushed Hungary to become the most corrupt country in the EU. The man who has blocked any help to Ukraine and is currently blocking the 50 billion EU support package to Ukraine.

Anyone who still believes in the lies of Trump about stopping the war Ukraine needs to wake up!

His first step will be to stop any military assistance for Ukraine. Ukrainians will have no choice but to continue fighting without the US support. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers will die without proper military gear. Then Trump will say that he wanted to stop the war, but Ukrainians didn’t want to.

So if you care at all about Ukraine, freedom and democracy in general, please don’t vote for this man. If you are a conservative, vote for Nikki Haley.

