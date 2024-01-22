Ukraine’s Defense Ministry calls for Russia to relinquish nuclear weapons in post-war negotiations

January 20, 2024

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Ivan Havryliuk (Photo:Генштаб ЗСУ/Facebook)

In the best-case scenario for ending a full-scale war, Russia must lose its status as a nuclear state, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Ivan Havryliuk, said in an interview with Tagesspiegel on Jan. 19.

There should be a complete liberation of Ukrainian territory from Russian forces within the internationally recognized borders of 1991, said Havryliuk.

At the same time, he says, all wars end at the negotiation table, where documents are signed.

“Agreements will be signed — on one side by the coalition of states supporting Ukraine and on the other side by Russia,” said the deputy minister.

“This document should include a clause on Russia’s abandonment of nuclear weapons because this state is a threat to the world.”

Havryliuk stated that preventive mechanisms should be established to prevent Russia from preparing for an attack on Ukraine or any other neighboring country again.

While Ukrainian intelligence reported increased nuclear weapons verification and preparation by Russia in October 2023, discussions on the actual threat of use were deemed premature.

The Financial Times reported that Moscow’s nuclear threats led the U.S., the U.K., and France to commit to responding with conventional weapons.

Ukrainian artillery capacity drops to 2,000 shells daily amid US congress delay, says Dykyi

January 20, 2024

155mm artillery shells at the position of the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhzhia region, January 14, 2024 (Photo:REUTERS)

Ukrainian military’s daily artillery capacity drops from 8,000 to 2,000 shells due to U.S. Congress delay. Former platoon commander of the Aidar Battalion, Yevhen Dykyi said in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 19.

“In the summer, we were firing eight thousand shells per day,” Dykyi said.

“Unfortunately, now we are under a regime of harsh economy, with two thousand shells per day for the entire front.”

He linked this reduction to the fact that the U.S. Congress has not yet decided on providing military assistance to Ukraine.

On Nov. 21, 2023, media reported a more than 30% decrease in the supply of NATO standard artillery shells from the U.S. to Ukraine after the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza sector.

Ukrainian forces faced a shortage of artillery shells, leading to the scaling back of certain operations due to the lack of Western assistance, said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Tavria operational group commander, on Dec. 18, 2023.

The Ministry of Defense of Estonia stated that Ukrainian servicemen need about 200 thousand artillery shells per month to gain an advantage over Russian occupiers.

The defense department reminded that out of the promised million, European partners sent 300 thousand 155mm caliber artillery shells to the Ukrainian army. Additionally, the U.S. dispatched over two million 155mm shells in addition to a million rounds of other calibers.

