In the morning, one of the Russian missiles hit the hospital, where the military is being rehabilitated (photo)

She got stuck in the floor of the first floor.

During the massive shelling of Kiev, one of the Russian missiles hit a medical facility where wounded and injured defenders of Ukraine are undergoing rehabilitation.

This was reported on the page of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook . Part of the building was damaged; the rocket got stuck in the floor of the first floor, but did not explode.

The seriously wounded patients were evacuated to another medical facility, while others were decided to be transferred to safe places on the premises of the facility. Sappers removed the warhead of the missile, and large debris was also removed. The roof of the building was covered with a special tent.

It is noted that no one was injured as a result of the shelling. The medical facility is already operating as normal.

Massive attack in Ukraine on January 2: what is known

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine’s civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as industrial and military facilities. First, they launched 35 attack drones “Shahed – 136/131”, and then cruise, anti-radar and aeroballistic missiles.

The military reported that the occupiers used 99 air attack weapons – missiles of various types; Ukrainian air defense destroyed 72 of them.

In the evening, President Vladimir Zelensky reported that as a result of the attack, more than 120 people were injured and five more were killed.

