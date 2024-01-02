January 2, 2023 – By OFP

The command of the Russian Federation is trying to hide cases of mass desertion.

The military leadership of the Russian Federation continues the policy of concealing information about crimes of various natures committed by the Russian Armed Forces, as well as incidents that cause the demoralization of personnel.

According to sources in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, a record number of Russian soldiers were put on trial for desertion. In particular, in 2023, more than 5,000 court cases related to the voluntary abandonment of military units after the start of mobilization in September 2022.

Large numbers of sentences were given for desertion as well as failure to comply with the orders of the higher command. The relevant situation is hidden at all levels of government in the Russian Federation, since such cases are massive and concern the DOM in the Eastern and Southern Territories of Ukraine.

The Center of National Resistance notes that everyone can help the soldiers of the Russian Federation to demobilize. To do this, it is necessary to report the location of enemy military bases via the link (https://t.me/sprotyv_official_bot).

