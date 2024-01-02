In 2023, the Russians launched tens of thousands of strikes on Ukraine: infographics

Katerina Chernovol22:06, 01/02/24

The most missile strikes were carried out in May and December 2023, statistics show.

During 2023, Russian occupiers launched more than 2 thousand missile attacks on Ukraine / photo UNIAN

During 2023, Russian occupation forces launched 2.4 thousand missile strikes on Ukraine . At the same time, the total number of airstrikes reached almost 16 thousand.

This is stated in the infographics of the UA War Infographics project. At the same time, the statistics on missile strikes note that we are talking specifically about the number of attacks, and not the number of missiles fired by the enemy.

The most missile strikes were carried out in May and December 2023 – 305 and 304, respectively. The smallest number of attacks occurred in July – 124. It is worth noting that the statistics included all missile attacks – both on the positions of the Defense Forces and on front-line regions, as well as during massive attacks in Ukraine.

As for airstrikes, their number reached 15,885. Most were carried out in September (1905) and October (1839).

At the same time, during 2023, the Russians carried out 22,185 attacks with MLRS. The most attacks were recorded in January – 2139. The second place in the number of attacks was December, when 2132 attacks were carried out, and May was in third place (2053 attacks).

photo t.me/uawarinfographics

Russian attacks on Ukraine

On December 29, 2023, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine – the enemy used almost the entire available range of missiles. That attack claimed the lives of dozens of people.

On January 2, the enemy again attacked Ukraine with missiles. The main targets were Kharkov, Kyiv and the Kiev region. There are dead and dozens of injured. During this attack, the Russians used Kinzhal missiles – 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 missiles fired were shot down.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that over the past 5 days, Russian occupation forces have fired at least 500 missiles and drones into Ukraine.

