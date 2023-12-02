In Russia, the frigate “Admiral Makarov” became a guards frigate after a “heroic” hole

Veronica Prokhorenko14:16, 02.12.23

Putin appreciated how the ship was barely towed from the waters of Sevastopol in 2022.

In Russia, the frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Admiral Makarov”, which the occupiers with difficulty towed from Sevastopol in 2022, was awarded the title of “guards” ship .

The heroic “hole” that the ship probably received as part of one of the first attacks of Ukrainian surface drones on the temporarily occupied Crimea was appreciated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In his decree, the dictator noted that he was awarding the frigate the title for “mass heroism.”

“For massive heroism and courage, fortitude and courage shown by the ship’s personnel in combat operations to defend the Fatherland and state interests in armed conflicts,” Putin emphasized in the decree.

Putin awarded the frigate “Admiral Makarov” the title of “Guards” / photo website of the President of Russia

The frigate “Admiral Makarov” is not underway in Russia

In September 2023, the satellite recorded the status of the flagship frigate of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Makarov. It was noted that the ship was “not underway” after a collision with Ukrainian surface drones.

We are talking about one of the first attacks on Sevastopol on October 29, 2022, during which the frigate could have been damaged.

A recent photo from Planet.com shows that the Russians are still forced to tow the ship, although the Russian Federation has repeatedly announced that they are putting the Makarov on combat duty , denying the presence of damage.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...