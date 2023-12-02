Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk16:49, 02.12.23

The gifts that the girls gave to the invaders contained poisons, journalists learned.

In Crimea, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, in the city of Simferopol, the girls came to the checkpoint of one of the military units, introduced themselves as local residents and handed over seven bottles of vodka and some snacks to the Russian occupiers – cheese, bread, sausage and fish.

The invaders took alcohol and snacks, drank with their comrades, ate, and then many of them poisoned themselves, the Kremlin Snuff Box reports on Telegram, citing information from sources. Sources claim that 24 occupiers were “dismissed”, and another 11 were hospitalized.

“Two nice girls came to the checkpoint of the military unit… They told the guards that they wanted to thank our boys for everything, for protecting them…,” the channel says.

According to sources, the food and vodka the girls brought contained “huge doses of arsenic.” In addition, strychnine was found in one of the bottles. It is worth noting that arsenic and strychnine are poisons.

The girls who brought the gifts were not found. The occupiers are finding out whether the incident in Crimea is connected with the poisoning of several officers of the Russian Federal Security Service in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, which is still controlled by the enemy.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...