In Crimea, the “storm of the century” killed a bunch of Russian military personnel: the number was announced online

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk15:03, 02.12.23

Seven Russian invaders are considered missing, journalists have learned.

In the still occupied Crimea, as a result of a storm and hurricane in Sevastopol, Saki region and Yevpatoria, 11 Russian servicemen were “minus”.

Most of them drowned, writes “Kremlin Snuffbox” on Telegram, citing information from sources. According to interlocutors, two occupiers were “minus” on the territory of one of the field camps.

“…Seven more military personnel are considered missing, they were most likely carried out to sea, but they are not recognized as dead,” the message says. Sources clarified that Russia suffered losses on the captured peninsula on November 26-27, when the bad weather peaked.

