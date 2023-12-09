In occupied Makeyevka, a large fire broke out after arriving at an oil depot (video)

Yuri Kobzar15:44, 09.12.23

Local residents write on social networks that the Artemis oil depot is on fire.

In occupied Makeyevka (an eastern suburb of Donetsk ), a powerful fire occurred at a local oil depot. This is reported by local Donetsk and Makeyevka public pages on social networks.

“They are reporting an arrival in Makeevka,” writes the public page “This is Makeevka.”

In the comments under the video with footage of a powerful fire, users write that the Artemis oil depot is on fire. Photos of “debris in Makeyevka” are also published on the Internet without specifying what they are talking about, but with an obvious hint that these are the remains of a rocket that hit an oil depot.

Fire in Makeevka

photo from social networks

