Scholz: Germany should be ready to help Ukraine more when others weaken

14:38, 09.12.23

According to him, the German authorities need to make decisions that will provide support to Ukraine under any circumstances.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country must be prepared to increase support for Ukraine amid weakening support from others.

According to n-tv , at the conference of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Scholz called for persistence in supporting Ukraine.

“This war probably won’t end anytime soon,” he said.

Scholz stressed that it is important “that we can do what is necessary for a long time,” namely “continue to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle.”

The German chancellor added that with the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia put an end to the common understanding of peace and security in Europe. It must be clear that “borders in Europe will no longer be moved by force.”

Scholz also said Germany should be prepared to do more “when others weaken,” a reference to the political situation in the United States ahead of next year’s presidential election. Therefore, decisions must be made on the German side “so that we are able to do this.”

“President Putin cannot expect us to retreat,” Scholz stressed.

Germany helps Ukraine

As UNIAN reported, Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine, which included ammunition, drones, grenade launchers and trucks.

In November 2023, the German Ministry of Finance decided to double military assistance to Ukraine as part of subsidies for 2024 . Military assistance to Kyiv for 2024 will amount to 8 billion euros.

Previously, Germany provided Ukraine with 5 MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, 18 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks, 80 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, 3 IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and 2 IRIS-T SLS launchers, an air defense system Patriot and t

(C)UNIAN 2023

