Odessa region is in the top 5 most corrupt regions

Odessa region is among the top five most corrupt regions of Ukraine.

NAZK presented a unique rating of regions.

The leader is the Lviv region with 244 entries in the register of corruption offenses. The second and third places are shared by the Dnepropetrovsk and Kiev regions – 219 entries each. Odessa is in fourth place with 217.

Here the regions are neck and neck. Already the fifth place Sum is already 162.

The lowest figure is in the Kherson region. There are only five entries.

