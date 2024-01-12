Hungary may be deprived of the right to vote in the EU: the process has already started

YURIY KOBZAR23:43, 12.01.24

It will become known next week whether it will be possible to implement the plan.

Hungary may be deprived of the right to vote in the European Council, the main political governing body of the EU. Next week, the European Parliament will consider this issue.

As the member of the European Parliament from Finland Petri Sarvamaa reported on his Twitter , he collected 120 votes of his fellow parliamentarians for a petition calling to deprive Hungary of the right to vote.

“Signatures collected! We are one step closer to depriving Orbán of the right to vote. The feedback was strong, thank you to everyone who supported this historic petition. I collected 120 votes from various parties and several EU member states,” wrote Sarvamaa.

According to him, it is now “extremely important to assess the final general support for the idea of ​​the petition as soon as possible” directly in the hall of plenary meetings of the European Parliament.

“This is possible as early as next week, as next week the parliament will vote on the resolution regarding Hungary,” said Sarvamaa.

He noted that the specific content of the resolution, which will be presented to the European Parliament, is still at the stage of agreement. But, according to him, Article 7.2 of the “Treaty on the EU” will definitely appear there “in a certain form”. It is this article that provides for the possibility of suspending certain rights of an EU member state for repeated violations of the rules and values ​​of the European Union.

The problem of Hungary in the European Union

As UNIAN wrote, right-wing populist Viktor Orban has been in power in Hungary for more than 13 years. During this time, he significantly strengthened his personal control over the state, for which he was officially recognized as an autocrat in the European Union . In addition to violating the principles of the rule of law and democratic institutions, it is also often accused of oppressing religious and sexual minorities.

Orbán’s position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war became an additional reason for Hungary’s irritation in the EU. Budapest not only refuses to help Ukraine with weapons and money, but also blocks EU joint aid in every possible way , using the right of veto that all member states have.

