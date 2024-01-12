Russia produces more ammunition, but its quality is deteriorating – Ukraine’s spy chief

12 january, 2024

Since the end of last summer, Russia has begun to increase the production of ammunition, but its quality is getting worse compared to previous years

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Le Monde.

“Compared to previous years, since the end of summer 2023, we have seen an increase in the number of ammunition produced by Russia. At the same time, we note a decline in the quality of these shells,” he said.

The intelligence chief also noted that there was an opinion that Moscow had a weak economy but a strong army. However, it turned out to be the opposite.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also believes that sanctions against Russia are not enough now. In his opinion, the restrictions should have affected the main sectors of the Russian economy, namely energy, metallurgy and the financial system.

He also added that the Ukrainian Defence Forces need more shells and artillery systems, noting that it is not only about modern technologies, but also about old ones that are no longer in use.

“Those abroad who think they are ‘tired’ of Ukraine will have to take care of the Russians when they come to occupy their territories. Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine. It is waging a war against NATO, as their propaganda has been saying from the very beginning,” Budanov said.

Kyrylo Budanov also said that because of the Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, Russia is trying to create a naval base in the occupied territory of Georgia.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-russia-produces-more-ammunition-but-its-quality-is-deteriorating-budanov

Like this: Like Loading...