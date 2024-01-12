In Moscow, the court fined Gazprom one million rubles for “LGBT propaganda”

Yuriy Kobzar00:19, 13.01.24

“Propaganda” turned out to be a music video clip shot back in 1999.

“Gazprom” paid for the kiss of two girls / photo UNIAN

The Tagansky District Court of Moscow fined Red Media Holding, owned by Gazprom , 1 million rubles for “LGBT propaganda” in a 25-year-old music video. This was reported by Verstka .

As can be seen from the case materials, the fine was imposed on the TV channel “Lya-minor TV”, which is part of the holding, for showing the music video “City” of the group “Dance minus” on the air of the channel on July 24, 2023. But the “offence” was noticed two months later – at the end of September.

In the 4-minute clip, filmed back in 1999, the Russian “law enforcement officers” did not like the 9-second fragment with the kiss of the two girls. This segment was qualified as “scenes of non-verbal interaction between two persons of the same biological sex (female)” and “affectionate gestures and tactile gestures, as well as scenes of kissing between two persons of the same biological sex.”

The defense side tried to insist that the clip “does not contain scenes of sexual relations between representatives of the same sex, but promotes love for Russia and its cities – St. Petersburg and Moscow.” But the judge considered that the girls in the clip are lesbians, and therefore the clip violates the law.

“Propaganda” of same-sex love is prohibited in Russia

Since 2013, Russia has had a law prohibiting “LGBT propaganda” with administrative fines for its violation. Initially, it prohibited “LGBT propaganda” only among minors, but in 2022 the law was strengthened, and the distribution of any information that, according to the Russian authorities, “promotes non-traditional sexual relations, pedophilia or gender reassignment” came under the ban.

But the Kremlin did not rest on this. In the summer of 2023, Russians were legally prohibited from changing their gender , and in the fall, they completely banned the “LGBT movement”, recognizing it as “extremist” .

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...