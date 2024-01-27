Ukrainian Forces Smash Russian Tank Column During Powerful Assault Near Avdiivka

The tanks were destroyed, the infantry fled.
In Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Russian occupiers continue to carry out foot assaults and also attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces using equipment.
This time, the work of Ukrainian artillerymen who powerfully repelled an enemy tank breakthrough near Avdiivka was published online.
The soldiers of the legendary BUAR 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Coroner General Mark Bezruchko worked against the invaders.
The corresponding video was posted on the brigade’s Telegram channel.
Ukrainian defenders note that the enemy continues to attack in all directions and along the entire line of contact.
However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving a powerful rebuff to the invaders.
This time, the Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy the tanks and infantry of the occupying forces. Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters burned several units of enemy armored vehicles. The infantry and tank crew who managed to survive had to flee.
“We are making every effort to hold our city,” the message said.
